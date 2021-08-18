Strict enforcement of Disha Act helped check crimes against women: Minister

Home Minister M. Sucharitha handing over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as ex gratia to the family members of the victim, in Guntur .

GUNTUR

18 August 2021 00:53 IST

‘Chargesheets in 1,645 cases filed within a week’

Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said that the strict enforcement of the Disha Act has helped check the number of crimes against women in the State.

“Safeguarding women is among the the top priorities of the State government. Crimes against the women in the State have declined after the introduction of the Disha Act. Chargesheets for 1,645 cases pertaining to crimes against women have been filed within seven days. Death sentences have been awarded in three cases, and lifetime imprisonment in 17 cases,” the Home Minister told teh media here on Tuesday. Almost 36 lakh women have downloaded the Disha app, which has received five national awards. Other states are studying the Act as a role model, she said.

Referring to the murder of the engineering student Nallapu Ramya in Guntur, Ms. Sucharitha said that the accused was arrested within hours of the crime and the accused was booked under the Disha Act. “The Opposition is acting irresponsibly with ulterior motives. TDP leader N. Lokesh’s behavior at the hospital caused inconvenience to the victim’s family,” she said.

She said that there were many attacks on women during the TDP’s tenure. Citing the cases of Rishiteshwari and Vanajakshi, she said no action was taken against the accused.