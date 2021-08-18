Andhra Pradesh

Strict enforcement of Disha Act helped check crimes against women: Minister

Home Minister M. Sucharitha handing over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as ex gratia to the family members of the victim, in Guntur .  

Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said that the strict enforcement of the Disha Act has helped check the number of crimes against women in the State.

“Safeguarding women is among the the top priorities of the State government. Crimes against the women in the State have declined after the introduction of the Disha Act. Chargesheets for 1,645 cases pertaining to crimes against women have been filed within seven days. Death sentences have been awarded in three cases, and lifetime imprisonment in 17 cases,” the Home Minister told teh media here on Tuesday. Almost 36 lakh women have downloaded the Disha app, which has received five national awards. Other states are studying the Act as a role model, she said.

Referring to the murder of the engineering student Nallapu Ramya in Guntur, Ms. Sucharitha said that the accused was arrested within hours of the crime and the accused was booked under the Disha Act. “The Opposition is acting irresponsibly with ulterior motives. TDP leader N. Lokesh’s behavior at the hospital caused inconvenience to the victim’s family,” she said.

She said that there were many attacks on women during the TDP’s tenure. Citing the cases of Rishiteshwari and Vanajakshi, she said no action was taken against the accused.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 12:54:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/strict-enforcement-of-disha-act-helped-check-crimes-against-women-minister/article35967373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY