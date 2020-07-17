Strict curbs in Guntur till month-end

Guntur district Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar on Friday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C which would come into effect from on Saturday. The restrictions would continue till July 31.

According to the orders, movement of all vehicles shall be prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and medical emergencies.

The Collector said shops and commercial establishments would be permitted to be function between 6 am and 11 am only. Accordingly, people should come out only during that period. The restriction applies to street hawkers also. Lockdown would be strictly implemented from 11 am to 6 am and night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Police have been ordered to enforce use of face mask and prevent pillion riding.