Strict against teachers who promote religion, caste in schools: APCRC chairman

August 26, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Commission chairman K. Appa Rao said strict action will be taken against teachers who promote any religion or caste among children in schools.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Appa Rao said the commission has noticed teachers promoting religions in schools in some districts of the State.

He said departmental action will be taken against such teachers. They should only teach moral values such as ethics, justice and social service to students.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said teachers and other staff in schools should ensure that the issues related to religion, caste, community and others are not discussed around children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.