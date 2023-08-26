ADVERTISEMENT

Strict against teachers who promote religion, caste in schools: APCRC chairman

August 26, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Commission chairman K. Appa Rao said strict action will be taken against teachers who promote any religion or caste among children in schools.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Appa Rao said the commission has noticed teachers promoting religions in schools in some districts of the State.

He said departmental action will be taken against such teachers. They should only teach moral values such as ethics, justice and social service to students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said teachers and other staff in schools should ensure that the issues related to religion, caste, community and others are not discussed around children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US