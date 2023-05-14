ADVERTISEMENT

Strict action will be taken against schools, colleges conducting classes in summer, says SCPCR chairman

May 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the School Education and Board of Intermediate Education officials to take action against the school managements which conducted classes during summer vacations.

Some institutions conducted special classes violating government orders, the Commission members have alleged.

The Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), Dy. DEOs and other officers of the School Education Department shall inspect schools to ensure strict implementation of the government orders, said Commission Chairman Kesali Appa Rao on Sunday.

He appealed to the parents not to send their wards to schools as the temperatures were rising and to protect the children from heat waves. Students were also facing severe troubles in attending classes in the scorching sun, the Commission Chairman said on Sunday.

The Chairman warned that the Commission would book suo motto cases against such management of the educational institutions and take action if they trouble the children.

