Strict action against those involved in rooster fights: NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao

January 08, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said strict action will be taken against those participating in, or organising rooster fights, ahead of the Sankranti festival. At a meeting with officials concerned at the Collectorate, here on Monday, Mr. Rao said that rooster fights are banned under Section 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974, and Section 34 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

He urged the officials to ensure that measures were taken to prevent such events and to raise awareness among the public about the existing laws. Moreover, the Collector unveiled a poster on Monday highlighting how participating in such events is a crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.