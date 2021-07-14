‘Strict action against COVID safety violators’

Collector J. Nivas said that strict action will be taken against those violating COVID safety norms in the district.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Nivas said that though the number of active cases has come down, it is important to wear a mask in public and follow other COVID safety norms. Those found without a mask in public would be fined, he said.

Similarly, shops and establishments that fail to follow COVID safety norms will be fined and seized if necessary. He said Section 144 of CrPc would be imposed in busy areas of the district.

Mr. Nivas said awareness campaigns like ‘No Mask-No Entry’, ‘No Mask-No Ride’, ‘No Mask-No Sale’ will be conducted at government offices, road junctions and shopping malls and markets on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays respectively for three months.

He said 18.79 lakh samples were tested in the district so far, of which 1.04 lakh were found to be positive. There are 2,753 active cases in the district and over 8,000 samples are being tested daily, he said.

So far, 16.40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered of which 1.74 lakh doses were administered to mothers of children aged below five and 36,918 to pregnant women.

A minimum penalty of ₹100 would be imposed on people for not wearing masks in public, the Collector said.