‘Stress’ing on score

March is a dreaded month for students gearing up to write their Board exams, an important milestone in their life. Exam season invariably brings loads of stress for the young learners, as many of them become vulnerable to anxiety pangs that sometimes result in panic disorders, phobias and depressions. It becomes imperative to shift focus on ways to breeze through this ‘challenging’ phase.

"This is the season we get maximum number of ‘exam stress’ cases of students from 10th standard to those preparing to write competitive exams," says psychiatrist Indla Vishal. He says considering the fact that stress and anxiety are at their peak between January and April, "we tell worried parents that stress, to some extent, is good as it gives them the much-needed push to excel. But they should make sure that it does not go beyond a point."

Students affected by exam phobia slip into a zone of nervousness, confusion and agitation. "We also tell parents not to put too much pressure on their children and deal with the issue in a positive way by telling them success tales of how people have managed to overcome pressure by doing the right things," says Mr. Vishal, adding that when a child complains of sleeplessness, palpitation, extreme anxiety, panic attack or blanking out, he needs low dose medication for the examination period.

Psychologist T.S. Rao, who recently distributed brochures with tips on how to bust exam stress in schools, sees a slight improvement in the overall scenario. "Schools in corporate sector continue the pressure tactics, but those in government schools are in a far better situation," he opines.

The problem, he says, starts with the fear in the minds of the children of not meeting their parents’ expectations, which in many cases are far from reality.

Without realising that a burnout can leave a long term effect, some parents don’t allow enough sleep and rest to the child, he rues. Good sleep, a balanced diet and regular breaks from study sessions is imperative, he urges.

Preparatory mode

With the announcement of the dates of the SSC and Intermediate exams, schools and junior colleges have switched to a preparatory mode.

"We are conducting special sessions for 10th class students on how to remain stress-free in the exam season. Using the model question papers set according to the new pattern, we have explained to our students to prepare for exams accordingly," said V. Sasikala, convener of KCP Siddhartha Adarsh Residential Public School, Kanuru.

For the government and municipal schools, "motivation" is the catchword. Teachers have been asked to conduct extra classes wherever necessary and motivate not just the children but their parents. They are expected to visit homes and talk to parents of low-performing students about the need to extend all kinds of support to their wards and help him/her pass the exam with good marks.

An official said the focus was on around 100 low-performing schools where teachers and headmasters were doing all they can to help children prepare for the test.

Elaborate planning

Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy said elaborate planning was being done to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams. Instructions had been issues to officials concerned to implement effectively and monitor constantly the arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

The District Education Officers (DEOs), with the help of Assistant Commissioners and Deputy EOs, will monitor the examination works. Senior officers of School Education Department will be appointed as State-level observers in each district, coordinating with the Collector and the DEOs.