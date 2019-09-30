Stress, sedentary lifestyle damage heart: experts

Like smoking, stress and sedentary lifestyle would also damage the heart quickly, says noted cardiologist on the occasion of World Heart Day. Many hospitals and Rotary Clubs organised several activities, including rallies, awareness camps and health check-ups in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to mark the occasion.

Cardiological Society of India member and senior doctor Prakash Chandra Rana said they were surprised with the heart diseases among persons aged below 30 years. “People should overcome stress and give priority to walking and other physical activity. It prevents heart diseases at an early age. Persons with discomfort in heart should consult doctors immediately to prevent major problems in future,” said Mr. Rana, who participated in the rally organised by the Tirumala Hospital from Fort Junction to the RTC Complex in Vizianagaram.

In Srikakulam, the Rotary Club organised an exclusive medical camp for senior citizens. GEMS Hospital cardiologist Tariq Rasheed Shah said proper health care, changes in lifestyle and food habits would help prevent many heart problems at an early stage.

Rotary Club president D. Siva Shankar and secretary M.R.K. Das said free medicines were distributed to poor patients apart from free health check-up.

Rotary Club assistant governor C.V. Rajulu said that the club was creating awareness on the risks association with diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney diseases.