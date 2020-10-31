Stress on people-friendly policing, says Home Minister

Home Minister M. Sucharitha interacting with the police officials at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. DGP Gautam Sawang and Vizag SP B. Krishna Rao seen.

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 October 2020 01:07 IST

She inaugurates new model police stations

Home Minister M. Sucharitha inaugurated new model police stations at Narsipatnam (Town) and Anakapalle (Town), in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday. She was accompanied by Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sucharitha said that the new police stations were built with the idea of providing a corporate look and creating an atmosphere for friendly policing system, where citizens can approach police without any stigma or fear.

She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is committed to police welfare.

Lauding the State police for bagging 48 Skoch awards, the Home Minister said that the police were moving ahead and bringing laurels by making proper use of technology. For the first time in the country, police in the State are being given weekly-offs, she said. The Minister also recalled the services of the police during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Speaking about women safety, the Minister said that 18 Disha police stations were opened in the State. She said that the police have brought several mobile applications, including Disha app and AP Police Seva app, to offer various services to the citizens.

During the inaugural programme at Narsipatnam, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan has brought a number of reforms in the police system. He also said that strict action is being initiated against ganja smuggling.

Narsipatnam MLA P. Umashankar Ganesh sought the Home Minister to establish a special women police station in Narsipatnam. Due to lack of dedicated women police station, women from Narsipatnam and surrounding areas are forced to go to Anakapalle, he said. Also speaking about the ganja smuggling menace in the Agency mandals, the MLA said that number of gangs transport the contraband through Narsipatnam. He requested the Minister to take stringent action against the accused.

The new model police stations are equipped with separate blocks for Station House Officers, Sub Inspectors, restrooms for the staff, waiting hall for the citizens/complainants, reception centre, records room, lock-ups and drinking water facility. The station writers, constables, other staff are being provided good seating and proper communication systems.

Anakapalle MP B. Satyavathi, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) B. Krishna Rao and others were present.