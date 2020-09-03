Strengthening road network is top priority: R&B Minister

‘Gadkari will virtually inaugurate Kanakadurga flyover in Vijayawada on Sept. 8’

Strengthening road network in the State is one of the priorities for the YSRCP government, Minister for Roads and Buildings M. Sankara Narayana has said.

Dig at TDP

Addressing the 29th general body meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation here on Thursday, Mr. Narayana said the TDP government had obtained loans through the corporation and diverted the money for other schemes, and pushed it into debts.

He said the government had to pay ₹250 crore as interest on ₹3,000 crore loan. From December, the principal amount should be paid, he added.

Mr. Narayana said the YSRCP government was committed to creating better infrastructure, besides rolling out welfare schemes. The government would spend ₹15,000 crore on various projects, he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would inaugurate the Kanakadurga and Benz Circle flyovers on September 8 virtually, and also lay stone for several new projects, Mr. Narayana said.

The meeting discussed projects such as the 32-km Vizag - Chennai Industrial Corridor, Samalkota-Rajanagaram road, external connectivity road to Naidupet Industrial Cluster, and Anakapalli-Achyuthapalli road.

R&B Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, APRDC Managing Director and State Highways Chief Engineer P.C. Ramesh Kumar and others took part.