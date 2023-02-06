Strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s hands need of the hour, says APCC leader

February 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sripathi Prakasam on Monday urged the people of the State to strengthen the hands of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Andhra Pradesh to prosper.

Leading a ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ in Tangutur of Kondapi Assembly constituency as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the Congress party alone would be able to ensure justice for the State by ensuring implementation of all the promises made at the time of bifurcation including early completion of the Polavaram project and grant of Special Category Status (SCS) as well as a special package similar to what was given to Bundelkhand in order to accelerate development of backward districts.

“Essential commodities have gone out of reach due to the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government which is only favouring big private firms like Adani, which has perpetrated one of the biggest scams in the country’s corporate history,” alleged Mr. Prakasam, who is also a member of the All India Congress Commitee (AICC).

Congress youth wing leader Sripathi Satish explained the contents of Mr. Gandhi’s letter including supply of cooking gas at ₹500 per cylinder if the Congress was voted to power in the Centre in 2024. The Abhiyan would go on till March 26 to take Mr. Gandhi’s message to the people, he added.