Strengthening primary healthcare in India is our priority, says MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

September 24, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Sunday (September 24) said the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ initiative was launched to strengthen the primary healthcare in the country.

“It is our aim to ensure that no one is left out of the network of healthcare facilities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is offering to the people,” she said.

The Minister, who was in Vijayawada to attend the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Vijayawada, inaugurated a blood-donation camp at KBN college in Vijayawada and later visited an urban primary health centre (UPHC) in the Housing Board colony of the city. She said 500 units of blood have been collected in the camp. Over 8,000 units of blood were collected in 250 camps held across the State during the drive.

Addressing a gathering, mostly women, at the UPHC, the Minister said, “Many campaigns are being taken up as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2. During the drive, we are distributing Ayushman cards at people’s doorstep as part of the Ayushman Aapke Dwaar 3.0..

“So far, 91,000 cards have been distributed in Andhra Pradesh. We are also arranging for health camps as part of Ayushman Melas in all the health and wellness centres in rural and urban areas. We have organised 8,536 melas in the State since the drive began.”

Through the third programme, Ayushman Sabha, health staff are spreading awareness on various schemes available to the public, she said.

Ms. Bharati Pravin Pawar said people no longer need to visit a hospital to get an Ayushman card. “We have an app and people can download it from there. People can also download Abha card, which is a repository of all health records, online,” she said, encouraging people to follow the motto ‘Jeete Jeete Rakth Daan, Jaate Jaate Ang Daan’.

