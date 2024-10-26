Strengthen party with core principle of public service, Naidu tells TDP cadres

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the cadre of the Telugu Desam Party to strive for victory in 2029 elections from now itself, while pointing out that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP)-BJP alliance’s triumph in the 2024 elections was due to their efforts and partly due to misdeeds of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The TDP has not only earned a distinct identity in Andhra Pradesh as a party that was truly dedicated to public service but also played a crucial role in the alignment of political forces at the national level throughout its journey that started under the stewardship of N.T. Rama Rao way back in 1982.

“TDP is a ‘political university’ that produced several leaders and it continues to groom leaders out of the large number of grass-root activists. At the same time, it takes care of welfare of the cadres like no other party in India does. TDP should be strengthened further to serve the masses with greater vigour,” he said after launching the party’s membership drive for 2024-26 at the party central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday.

On the occasion, he said TDP never craved for power, as its core principle was to do public service, not to meet any selfish ends, and that the party has always been resilient, like recently when it was considered as doomed but instead left its rivals in the electoral arena to lick their wounds.

The hard work done by cadres of TDP and its allies (JSP and BJP) and the ‘social engineering’ done by them in the face of unprecedented attacks helped them coast to a comfortable victory against the YSRCP, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the TDP was setting the State back on track along with the JSP and BJP and that it would take some time to turnaround from the dire situation created by the YSRCP. Together, the ruling parties were doing their best to develop the State while taking care of welfare of the masses in spite of a severe financial crunch.

TDP was facing the daunting task of developing the capital city Amaravati (the reconstruction works would go on in full swing from December), completing the construction of the Polavaram project and doing other things in public interest with poverty eradication as the underlying objective. The party leaders and cadres should spare no effort in enabling the government to reach its goals. The cooperation being extended by the Central government to the State was appreciable, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu enrolled himself as a member of the TDP and he was followed by State party president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and others. TD Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, APSRTC Chairman and former MP Konakalla Narayana were among those present.