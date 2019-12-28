Strengthen academics in SKU, V-C tells Senate members

School Education Principal Secretary B. Rajsekhar, who assumed office as Vice-Chancellor (FAC) of the Sri Krishnadevaraya University on Saturday, asked the university Academic Senate members to concentrate on improving academics on the campus.

During a day-long meeting with the members of the Academic Senate, Boards of Studies and deans of different departments, the members raised concern over the lack of teaching faculty on the campus as only 89 out of 213 sanctioned posts had been filled. Mr. Rajasekhar asked the university administration to continue current procedure of recruiting teaching assistants or academic assistants by individual departments on hourly basis.

Reduction of grants

University authorities raised concern over the reduced sanction of ‘Block Grants’ to the university from ₹80 crore to ₹50 crore per annum, to which the Vice-Chancellor got confirmation from the Principal Secretary, Finance, that the total amount of ‘Block Grant’ in the State had not increased from the time there were six or eight universities and the existing amount was being distributed among 13 universities leading to reduction, University Physics professor and Public Relations Officer Kotalo Rama Gopal said.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed on improving the academic-industry-agriculture cooperation to enable the research activity in the university reach the targeted groups and help students get field-level exposure rather than confining to theoretical studies.

Self-finance courses

Asking the individual departments to find avenues for revenue generation, he wanted them to begin self-finance/paid courses, have tie-ups with industries, begin alumni association/meets so that those in the industry could help their alma mater survive and provide good education to more number of students.

Asking the faculty to introduce Master of Rural Development and Management specialisation in Master in Social Welfare, he said advanced course in Rural Development was essential.