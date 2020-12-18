Streets for People Challenge walking audit held

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2020 00:18 IST

In response to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s call for the transformation of city streets into the Streets for People Challenge, an initiative taken up with the support of Central government and UN-Habitat, over 40 persons, including students, professionals, local representatives, ward secretaries and others took part in the walking audit orientation session at Vambay Colony near Ajith Singh Nagar on Thursday. This was the second walking audit.

Led by VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) U. Sarada Devi, the participants taking part in the design competition went through the street selected.

UN-Habitat urban planner Imran Basha explained the walking audit process and asked the participants to focus on need-based interventions to create vibrant neighbourhood spaces in Vambay Colony.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Devi said the designs submitted by the participants would be evaluated by the officials, local representatives and subject experts. She assured all necessary support to the participants from VMC in designing the streets as per the requirement.