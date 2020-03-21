Streets deserted, shops shuttered on the eve of Janata Curfew

The arterial roads in the South coastal Andhra cities of Nellore and Ongole wore a deserted look on Saturday on the eve of nation-wide Janata Curfew.

There was not much movement of vehicles at the usually busy VRC Centre and other places in Nellore as panic-stricken people remained indoors in the wake of the city reporting the first COVID-19 case in the State. The usually busy bus station was deserted as only a small number of passengers travelled while others confined themselves to their homes. Long distance buses were withdrawn later in the day.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments in the city downed the shutters by evening. Places of worship in the city, including the famous Rajarajeswari temple, closed early after performing the daily rituals. Those who had to come out were seen wearing masks or covering their mouth and nose with hand kerchief.

Reviewing the health situation with SPSR Nellore district officials, State Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav underscored the need for people to avoid visit to crowded places.

Medical camp

BJP activists led by its local leader Yashwant Singh organised a medical camp in the 47th and 48th divisions.

In Ongole, a heavy rush of people was seen at the rythu bazaars and grocery shops to buy essential commodities on the eve of the Janata Curfew. Meanwhile, students led by Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee Rayapatti Jagadeesh distributed masks and soaps to over 100 bus drivers and conductors at the APSRTC bus station in Ongole.