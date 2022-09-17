‘Street corner’ meetings will strengthen BJP across Andhra Pradesh, says Deodhar

Party to organise 5,000 meetings from September 19

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 17, 2022 18:15 IST

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar at the blood donation camp organised at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh affairs Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said that the 5,000 street meetings planned across the State would strengthen the party in all the districts.

Mr. Deodhar was speaking as chief guest at the blood donation camp organised at Cheepurupalli in the district on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The street corner meetings would be conducted from September 19 to October 2, he said.

BJP Uttarandhra Development Committee chairman G. Babu Rao said people of all the regions were fed up with the YSRCP and the TDP, and were eager to vote for the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Expressing happiness for the overwhelming response to the blood donation camp, he said service activities would be conducted for 15 days to mark the occasion in every nook and corner of the North Andhra region.

Party district president R. Pavani, general secretary B. Rajesh, and district trade wing president U. Rajesh Varma were present.

In Vizianagaram, senior party leaders K. Subba Rao, B. Srinivasa Rao, and I. Sudheer were among others who donated blood.

