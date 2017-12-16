Andhra Pradesh

Stray dogs kill woman

A pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a 46-year-old woman, identified as Venkatapuram Gajalakshmi, at Bangaramma Colony in Salur Municipality in the district, in the early hours of Friday

According to the police, the woman, who was bed ridden for sometime, was reportedly living alone in a dilapidated building.

“She has been living at the mercy of neighbours. The dogs completely disfigured her face,” police officer said.

Police registered a case under Section 174Cr.P.C. (death due to attack of dogs) and sent the body for post-mortem to Salur government hospital.

