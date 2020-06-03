Stray dogs kill child in Allagadda

KURNOOL

03 June 2020 23:27 IST

Stray dogs attacked and killed a five-year-old boy in the early hours of Wednesday, when he came out of his house and allegedly threw stones at them.

The boy identified as Narasimha, who is reportedly a special child, was alone in the house as his mother had gone to Ongole in Prakasam district to meet her husband, said Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Pothuraju.

Advertising

Advertising

The boy reportedly came out of the house at 2 a.m., and allegedly began throwing stones at the dogs on the street. With everyone in the neighbourhood asleep, the reaction time of the people around was slow to the alarm raised by the boy. By the time someone drove the dogs away, the damage was done. The boy was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to excessive bleeding.

The police officials have informed the municipal authorities to ensure there was a check on the stray dogs.