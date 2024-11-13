Stray dog menace grips Vijayawada

The incident of a two-year-old boy being mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on November 11 at Penuganchiprolu, around 75 km from Vijayawada, in the NTR district, has brought to the fore the problem of dog menace in the district.

In Vijayawada, the Corporators raised the issue of stray menace multiple times during council meetings in the past year. They expressed concern that the stray dog sterilisation programme was not being executed effectively and that the number of dog bite cases had increased over the last year.

“Approximately 50 to 100 dog bite cases must be registered every day in the city. The issue is not confined to one area, but the entire city,” CPI(M) floor leader B. Satya Babu said.

According to the data provided by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), there are 39,654 stray dogs within its limits. While 34,896 dogs have been vaccinated against rabies, doctors point out that vaccination only protects one from rabies but does not control aggression in dogs.

“I see a pack of 10-15 dogs roaming on Patamata roads at night. As they grow in number, they find it difficult to find food for themselves, and the resulting competition leads to aggressive behaviour in the dogs. The only solution is to control their population,” says a doctor at the New Government General Hospital, adding that most dog bite cases they treat are from dog owners.

When asked about the status of the sterilisation drive in the city, VMC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon B. Somasekhar Reddy said the drive was stalled for 18 months till September 2024 due to reasons pertaining to changes in rules and delays in tenders.

“Usually, tenders are invited to carry out the drive. In 2023, when the old tender was nearing a close, rules related to the process changed, which caused a short delay. It was only in November last year that a tender was finalised,” he said.

The official added that the agency then had to apply to the Animal Welfare Board of India to obtain a Project Recognition Certificate to carry out the drive. The whole process was completed recently in September. “Since then, we have sterilised around 2,000 stray dogs. But, we cannot sterilise more than 40 dogs per day because we do not have enough kennels in Animal Birth Control Centres,” Mr. Somasekhar Reddy added.

At present, there are 220 kennels in the city. After sterilisation, dogs need to be kept under observation in these kennels for about a week and are then released on the streets from where they were taken. In a council meeting on August 28, C. Usha Rani, a Corporator, pointed out that there is only one vehicle to catch stray dogs for sterilisation and proposed that the number be increased.

When asked about what measures they are taking to tackle the issue, the official said they are planning to set up 280 more kennels soon so that they can sterilise 100 dogs per day.

In the meantime, he said they are putting up posters raising awareness among the public about the dos and don’ts. The official urged people to ensure that the children are not left outside with food, especially when street dogs are more prevalent in their areas.

