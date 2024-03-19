ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dog enters runway, creates panic among officers, crew during Emergency Runway Landing test at Bapatla

March 19, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.

An IAF officer runs behind the stray dog which entered the runway during the ERL testing, on NH 16 in Bapatla district on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Tension prevailed for some time when a dog entered the Emergency Landing Runway (ELR) on Monday, March 18, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) was conducting test runs for landing fighter jets there. 

When the test run of the combat jets was completed, surprisingly, the dog entered the margin of the runway even as it was being guarded on both sides by a sizable number of police and staff from IAF.

The district police have already arranged for three-tier security at the ELR. Additional forces were deployed to divert and manage traffic between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

The barricades helped the police to keep people as well as animals like cattle and others from entering, but the dog found its way to enter the runway by passing all these measures. It created a panic among the officers. A police officer tactically handled the dog, and then he showed the way to go out. After that, the dog entered the media tent, where an IAF officer offered his food to it and took it away from the runway.

The security officials also used certain fire crackers to keep birds away from the flying zone.

