Stranded US citizens start return journey

Amidst strict lockdown, several U.S. citizens who got stuck in the city and neighbouring districts, left for Hyderabad by bus on Thursday from PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science.

The foreign nationals, including many of Indian origin, had come to the State before the lockdown to visit tourist places and attend family functions.

From Hyderabad, they would take a flight to the United States via Mumbai. The flight is reportedly arranged by the US government.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said they have been allowed to leave as there were orders from the government.

Many of them left for the U.S. on Tuesday and close to one hundred people left for Hyderabad on Thursday.