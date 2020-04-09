Stranded US citizens start return journey

Amidst strict lockdown, several U.S. citizens who got stuck in the city and neighbouring districts, left for Hyderabad by bus on Thursday from PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science.
The foreign nationals, including many of Indian origin, had come to the State before the lockdown to visit tourist places and attend family functions.
From Hyderabad, they would take a flight to the United States via Mumbai. The flight is reportedly arranged by the US government.
Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said they have been allowed to leave as there were orders from the government.
Many of them left for the U.S. on Tuesday and close to one hundred people left for Hyderabad on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.