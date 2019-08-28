Stranded T.N. fishermen start return voyage

The 14 fishermen, including 11 belonging to Tamil Nadu, who were stranded off the Machilipatnam coast since Saturday night, began their return voyage to Chennai on Tuesday evening.

The three-day ordeal of the fishermen stranded in the troubled waters after their mechanised boats developed technical problems ended on Tuesday evening with the rescue operation taken up by the Andhra Pradesh State Coastal Security forces and local communities.

Rescue operation

The rescue operation resumed at 5 a.m. on Tuesday in collaboration with a team of fisherfolk belonging to Palakayatippa village in Diviseema region, from where they managed to reach the stranded fishermen to extend technical support to get the boats repaired on time. “The seven-hour rescue operation has addressed the technical glitches of one boat. Another boat had left the Machilipatnam coast on Monday night itself,” Palakayatippa Marine Sub-Inspector A.K. Jilani said.

The boat that started its return journey on Tuesday evening had a six-member crew on board — Devaraju, Kandaswamy and Bhaskar of Kasimedu area, Velu and Manoharan of Triplicane area and another person from Chennai.

“The stranded fishermen have informed us that they would halt at the Nizampatnam harbour in Andhra Pradesh to procure fuel and resume their journey to their destination””, said Mr. Jilani.

The Tamil Nadu fishermen had ventured into the sea from Chennai on August 18, trying their luck to catch the fish near the confluence point of river Krishna into the Bay of Bengal off Machilipatnam coast.

The rescue operation was coordinated by Coastal Security Wing Deputy Superintendent of Police Ch. Adinarayana.