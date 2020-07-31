Stranded Russian women get more support

BJP State secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy presenting a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the women in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

31 July 2020 00:47 IST

Political leaders, police offer aid

The Russian pilgrim duo, Olivia (55) and her daughter Esther (32), who got stranded in India due to the lockdown, got more relief and moral support from denizens on Thursday.

After news broke a couple of days ago about Esther remaining clueless even as her mother Olivia left for Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, both monetary and moral support kept pouring in for the women. After Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu’s daughter Deepa Venkat assured them of help to reach home, local legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy extended monetary aid for her sustenance. After Olivia was brought to Tirupati from Vrindavan, BJP State secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy formally called on them and gave a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. “This is just a symbolic gesture indicative of India’s treatment of its guests as mentioned in the adage ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’. The two are highly devout and hence are aware of the tenets in the Bhagavad Gita,” he told the media.

Similarly, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy met Esther and offered all support for their travel to their home nation, understandably under the directions of the State government. He also appreciated advocate M. Krishnamurthy for providing refuge to Esther in troubled times.

