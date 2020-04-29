Stranded migrant workers head back home

There is relief, at last, for the thousands of migrant workers stranded in Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts as the government has started sending them back to their native places by APSRTC buses.

Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao told the media here on Wednesday that 60,000 workers would be sent to their native districts.

Medical tests

“Most of the migrant workers come to Guntur and Krishna districts to work in paddy, chilli and cotton fields during February-May. Unfortunately, they have been stranded for more than a month. We are sending them by RTC buses. After reaching their respective districts, they will be undergoing medical tests. Only after the quarantine period, they will be sent home,” said the Minister.

The government is also trying to ensure that only those located in the green zones are sent to the green zones in their native places. As such, 16,700 people identified in the green zones in Guntur district will be sent to the green zones in their native districts.

Later, preference will be given to those in the orange zones and, lastly, those in the red zones. “A few workers are also being sent to Jangareddygudem from Guntur district,” the Minister said.