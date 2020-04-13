Andhra Pradesh

Stranded Japanese nationals leave Vizag

Six Japanese nationals, who were stranded in Visakhapatnam due to lockdown, left the city for their country on Monday.

According to Director of Visakhapatnam Airport M. Raja Kishore, a special eight-seater aircraft arrived from New Delhi in the morning by which the Japanese nationals left for Bengaluru from where they would travel to Japan from by a special flight.

According to sources, besides Visakhapatnam, the Japanese citizens were stranded at various places in the country. All they were being sent to Bengaluru from where they would go to Japan.

It is learnt that the Japanese nationals were staying in Hotel Novotel. They were allowed to leave the city only after tested negative for COVID-19.

