Stranded, but away from the cares of the pandemic

For many such as students, pilgrims and migrant workers, getting stranded at some place during the lockdown period is a bitter experience.

But, for the pilgrim party that is stuck at Mt. Abu in Rajasthan, it is a moment to cherish, thanks to the services being extended to them by the Brahma Kumaris.

About 700 people from the Telugu States, about 550 of them from Andhra Pradesh, are stranded at Mt. Abu for the last 50 days due to the lockdown.

‘No cause for worry’

“We are happy to be in the safest place, and we have no reason to worry,” members of the group say without any second thought.

They had all gone there to participate in the annual ‘Milan’ organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, which was slated for March 20.

The ‘Milan’ was later cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on mass gatherings.

Social distancing

“We came to know of the cancellation after reaching Mt. Abu on March 14. We chose to stay back to participate in other programmes. The Janata Curfew was announced at short notice, and from the following day a nationwide lockdown was imposed,” B. S. Anand of Visakhapatnam, who had gone along with his family, told The Hindu over phone.

“Normally, a large room is allotted to eight persons. But now, not more than two persons are allowed in view of the COVID-19 guidelines. We are given masks and sanitizers free of cost, and social distancing is made compulsory. The daily routine begins at 3 a.m. with a glass of milk or coffee. Spiritual message is given from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. every day. Breakfast is served at 7 a.m., lunch at 12 noon, tea/coffee at 3 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m,” he says.

Yoga and service

“The volunteers are serving us with the same zeal as on the first day of our visit. They never show any sign of irritation. In fact, many of the visitors vie with one another to participate in the service activities. The visitors spend most of the time in meditation, yoga and service. This, perhaps, explains why they are not unduly worried about the pandemic,” says Mr. Anand

“Some of the devotees from nearby States have been sent home by special buses. I was initially worried at the thought of having to travel by bus for three days,” said Padmavathi, an octogenarian. She was, however, relieved as the special train left Abu Road Station around midnight on Wednesday and was expected to reach Vizag by Thursday.