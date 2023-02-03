ADVERTISEMENT

Stranded Bottlenose Dolphin found dead in Buckingham Canal in Kakinada district

February 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ETIMOGA (KAKINADA)

Preliminary investigation suggests it could not cope with the freshwater environment in the canal

T Appala Naidu
The carcass of the dolphin retrieved from the Buckingham Canal near Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A stranded adult Bottlenose Dolphin ( Tursiops aduncus) was found dead in the Buckingham Canal allegedly due to unfavourable conditions on Friday near Kakinada city.

On January 2, locals sighted the stranded male dolphin in the canal at Pedapudi village near Kakinada and alerted the Forest Department. 

“The Bottlenose Dolphin is believed to be stranded in the Buckingham Canal after it entered from the sea from the Etimoga point in the Godavari estuary,” Kakinada Forest Ranger S.S.R. Vara Prasad told The Hindu.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the dolphin could not cope with the freshwater environment in the canal. “On February 3, locals found the dolphin dead a few metres away from where it was sighted the previous day,” said Mr. Vara Prasad. 

The Forest, Revenue and Veterinary staff retrieved the carcass and conducted a post-mortem. The carcass was later buried in the Godavari estuary.

The Forest Department has a record of sighting of the dolphin at the fish landing points off Kakinada coast in recent years.

