STPI to set up incubation centre in Adikavi Nannaya varsity

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao on Saturday said the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI-Kakinada) had in principle agreed to set up an incubation centre on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram.

Speaking to reporters here, Prof. Rao said talks were completed with STPI-Kakinada of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The STPI authorities had agreed to set up the incubation centre on the main campus. If it materialises, AKNU would be the first university in the State to get the STPI facility.

STPI-Kakinada and AKNU would sign a Memorandum of Understanding by May. The incubation centre’s prime objective is to groom students in information technology, data science and bigdata apart from providing access to STPI services and research. The students will simultaneously continue their education and join the incubation centre to equip themselves with various skills, he said.

The incubation centre will help the students to learn the application of their subjects under the aegis of experts. The university will part with the land on the main campus, while the STPI would provide the infrastructure facilities for the incubation centre, he added.

Skill centre

The State government recently chose AKNU to set up a skill development centre, in which students would be trained in various skills to tap the employment opportunities in various fields.

The Skill University proposed to be set up by the State government would offer courses at the Skill Development Centre, said Prof. Rao, who interacted with the freshers and assured them of better academic environment on the campus.