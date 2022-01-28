STPI to set up incubation centre at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM

AU, STPI to exchange MoU soon

Representatives from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) led by its Director G.C.V.D. Ram Prasad met Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Thursday.

The STPI has agreed to set up an incubation centre over 25,000 sq feet in the campus with a budget of ₹19.75 crore. In this regard, the STPI officials have given an official letter to AU evincing interest in setting up the incubation centre to the V-C. Soon, the STPI and the AU will exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof, Prasad Reddy thanked the STPI and the IT Ministry for considering their proposal and coming forward to set up the incubation centre. The V-C explained about NASSCOM Centre of Excellence, DRDA food testing laboratory, AU School of International Business and a few other projects initiated by the AU to the STPI officials on the occasion.

STPI Senior Administrative Officer S. Ravi Kumar, Additional Director A.V. Malleswara Rao and other officials were present.