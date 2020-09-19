‘Storage inSomasila reachedfull capacity’

With an inflow of about 60,000 cusecs, the storage in the Somasila reservoir reached the full capacity of 78 tmcft, reservoir Superintending Engineer N. Krishna Rao said. The reservoir is the lifeline for Nellore district.

As a precautionary measure, vehicular traffic from Somasila to Podalakur and Nellore was suspended as the water flowed above the danger mark. The inflow was expected to touch the 1,00,000 cusecs mark in the next 48 hours as Penna and its tributary Kundu were in spate.

Meanwhile, the storage in the Kandaleru reservoir increased to 39.77 tmcft as the water level went up to 256.57 ft. The reservoir, which had an inflow of 10,775 cusecs, still had a flood cushion of 28.26 tmcft of water.