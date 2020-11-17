Storage goes up in reservoirs as wet spell resumes in Nellore, Prakasam

Rain will continue for the next 24 hours, says IMD

Moderate to heavy rain lashed south coastal Andhra Pradesh as northeast monsoon turned active on Monday, resulting in water-logged roads, clogged drains, interrupting traffic in Nellore, Kavali and Ongole.

Many colonies in Kavali, Bogole, Sullerpeta, Lecturers’ Colony, Magunta Layout Buchireddipalem and Manubolu in Nellore district were in a sheet of water. Residents living in low-lying areas close to Penna river, including Janardhana Reddy colony and Jayalalitha nagar, faced troubles.

Manubolu in Nellore district registered a maximum rainfall of 115.4 mm followed by Podalakur(99.2 mm), Venkatachalam(98.6mm), Vidavalur (94.6 mm), Kaluvoya(89.6 mm), Kondapuram(88.2 mm), Alur(79.6 mm), Maripadu (75.8mm) and Kovur(69 mm).

The enhanced rainfall activity will continue for the next 24 hours under the influence of two easterly waves, a weather bulletin released by India Meteorological Department said. Nellore district recorded 8% excess rainfall this month, a release from the Chief Planning Office said.

The wet spell, abated for a brief while during Deepavali, resumed also in the neighbouring district of Prakasam on Monday. Storage level in major reservoirs including Somasila and Kandaleru in Nellore district and Gundalakamma in Prakasam district improved further, brightening the prospects of good yield of rabi crop.

The irrigation authorities maintained that the storage level in Kandaleru reservoir at 60.42 tmcft and let out 3,905 cusecs following an inflow of 6,603. The level in Somasila reservoir went up to 76.28 following copious rains in the catchment areas of the reservoir. The authorities discharged 6,281 cusecs of water following an inflow of 10,216.

In Prakasam district, Lingasamudram received maximum rainfall of 86 mm followed by Gudlur(67.8 mm), Kandukur(65.4mm), Ulavapadu(63.4 mm), V.V.Palem(57.8mm), Singrayakonda(46.4 mm) and Ongole(10 mm).