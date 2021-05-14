Stopping patients from entering Hyderabad inhuman: BJP

KURNOOL

14 May 2021 23:03 IST

Party hits out at Jagan for being ‘silent’ on the issue; take it up with KCR: Congress

District BJP leaders led by their president P. Ramaswamy staged a dharna at the Panchalingala check-post on Friday, protesting against the Telangana police stopping the patients proceeding in ambulances to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Terming it inhuman, the BJP leaders hit out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent over the issue.

Asking the YSRCP government to take up the issue with the Telangana government, they said people had the “constitutional right” to get treated for any ailment at any place in the country.

Common capital

As the common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till 2024, all citizens of Andhra Pradesh had the right to go to Hyderabad and get themselves treated there for any ailment, they asserted.

Meanwhile, APCC president S. Sailajanath told The Hindu that Mr. Jagan Mohan should talk to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and ensure that none was stopped from entering Hyderabad for treatment purposes.

“It is for the first time in my life that I have come across such an inhuman act. Every patient desires to be treated at a better hospital and by a specialist doctor. In the absence of such facilities in their home towns, people go to other places, and that is their right,” said Dr. Sailajanath.

‘Against ethics’

The statement of the Director of Medical Health, Telangana, D.H. Srinivas, that only those who had an appointment with a hospital or doctor would be allowed into Hyderabad, was against medical ethics, Dr. Sailajanath pointed out.