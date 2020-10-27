Stopped from playing online games, boy ‘ends life’

A 14-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by jumping into a local pond reportedly after his mother stopped him from playing online games on the cellphone, at Kadali village under Razole police limits in East Godavari district.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the boy’s mother lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday after the his body was found in the local pond.

According to Razole police, Appari Nagendra Prasad’s mother had taken away the mobile phone from him 10 days ago, preventing him from playing online games. The boy, who was allegedly addicted to the online games during the lockdown, reportedly jumped into the pond. The boy's father works abroad. The body has been sent to government hospital in Amalapuram for post-mortem.

Those with suicidal tendencies and distress can call police helpline 100 for help and counselling.