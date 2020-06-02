Andhra Pradesh

Stoppages for special trains revised

It will come to effect on June 4, says official

The railways authorities have revised the stoppages of the special trains passing through Andhra Pradesh.

The special trains will run with regular halts on June 3 and the revised stoppages will come to effect on June 4, the officials said.

The passengers have been requested to take note of the changes and plan their journey accordingly.

As per the revised list, 02805/02806 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi – Visakhapatnam A.P. Express (daily) will make halts at Rajahmundry, Eluru and Vijayawada.

02727/02728 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godvari Express (daily) will stop at Anakapalle, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Vijayawada stations, said G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

02245/46 Howrah-Yesvantapur-Howrah Duronto special trains (five days a week) will make halt at Vijayawada and Renigunta stations.

02704/03 Howrah-Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express (daily) will stop at Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road stations.

01019/20 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express (daily) will make halts at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road stations.

