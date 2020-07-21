Stop targeting Naidu, TDP leader tells Botcha

TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Monday advised Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to stop levelling baseless allegations against TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
It was Mr. Satyanarayana that was responsible for the Volkswagen to opt out from combined Andhra Pradesh, he alleged and recalled that he (Mr. Satyanarayana) was accused in the scandal.
Addressing the media, Mr. Ramaiah said if Volkswagen had invested in AP, about 50,000 jobs would have been created by now.
The Minister has to explain to the people how he rose from a lower middle class background to become so rich that he was now trying to buy a fort of the Vizianagaram Maharaja’s family, he said.
Amaravati row
Mr. Ramaiah scoffed at the Minister’s remarks that Amaravati was developed for benefiting only one community. “Why has the government failed to take action against the guilty in the past 14 months, if there was insider trading in the Amaravati project?” The YSRCP Ministers were making wild allegations to destroy the Capital City with utter disregard for the future development of the State, he added.
