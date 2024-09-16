Stop taking actions that weaken government schools, Jagan tells Andhra Pradesh government

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to immediately stop actions that weaken government schools, emphasising the importance of education as a tool to permanently eradicate poverty.

Taking to the social media platform X on Monday, Mr. Jagan criticised the government for rolling back key educational reforms aimed at providing quality education to the underprivileged. The State government was taking regressive steps by cancelling the CBSE syllabus in government schools, thereby undermining the quality of education for economically poor students. There is a clear contradiction in the TDP’s approach. While they ensure the best education for children in private schools, they neglect the educational needs of children in government schools. Do the TDP intend to keep government school students at a lower level permanently? he asked.

The YSRCP government had introduced a series of reforms to transform the State government schools, including initiatives like ‘Nadu-Nedu,’ the introduction of English medium, CBSE affiliation, and the incorporation of interactive learning methods. These reforms aimed at elevating the standard of education and provide government school students with opportunities comparable to those in private institutions. However, the TDP-led coalition government was systematically undoing these efforts, in a deliberate attempt to push government school students towards private institutions owned by TDP leaders, he alleged. Mr. Jagan alleged that depriving government schoolchildren of access to world-class education would only harm the future of these students.

The former Chief Minister defended government school teachers, stating that they are highly qualified, having passed competitive exams and received extensive training. The TDP government, however, was demoralising them. The government needs to recognise their capabilities and contributions to the education sector, he said.