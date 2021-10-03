Stop selling Vizag, TDP tells Jagan

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘YSRCP has appointed agents in all wards to identify lands that can be sold or mortgaged’

The State government is unable to generate revenue to run the show and that is why it is mortgaging government properties and buildings located in prime areas in Visakhapatnam, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Atchannaidu appealed to the government, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular, to “stop selling Visakhapatnam.”

“Buildings such as Circuit House and Collector’s office, and several government lands have been mortgaged,” he alleged.

Since its inception, the TDP had always viewed Visakhapatnam as a preferred destination in the State, and had worked for its betterment and development, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had accorded top priority to Visakhapatnam. A number of international summits had been conducted in the Port City in order to project it as the financial and IT hub of the State, he said.

“But the YSRCP government is bent on selling the city,” the TDP leader alleged.

Referring to Mr. Naidu’s efforts to ensure that the city limped back to normal post Cyclone Hudhud, Mr. Atchannaidu said, “The severe cyclonic storm had devastated the city in October 2014. Mr. Naidu, who was the Chief Minister then, had camped in the city for 10 days and ensured that it recovered quickly. He had toiled hard to regain its past glory. The city we see today is because of his efforts.”

Mr. Naidu had a vision to transform the city into a tourism, cultural, financial and IT hub, the TDP State president said. It was Mr. Naidu who had initiated the underground cabling works so that the city would never go without power even during natural calamities, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“The YSRCP government has appointed agents in each ward to identify lands that can be sold or mortgaged,” he alleged.

Senior party leaders M. Sri Bharat and Palla Srinivasa Rao were among those present.