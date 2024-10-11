Stop random criticism sans substance, BJP tells Jagan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to stop feeling jealous of the NDA alliance government and hurling random criticism sans substance.

At a media conference here on October 10 (Thursday), the party’s State spokesperson, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, said the YSRCP leader’s “ill-tempered statements” were indicative of his inability to digest the reputation earned by the NDA government during its three months in power.

While stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been finding it increasingly difficult to play a convincing role and also in keeping his flock together, the BJP leader suggested to him to provide constructive criticism to the State government in delivering governance to the public.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan to write a ‘good book’ against HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s oft-repeated ‘red book’, Mr. Bhanuprakash welcomed the idea of writing a book and offered to present him notebooks and pens for the cause.

