ADVERTISEMENT

Stop random criticism sans substance, BJP tells Jagan

Updated - October 11, 2024 05:44 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

BJP spokesperson G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to stop feeling jealous of the NDA alliance government and hurling random criticism sans substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a media conference here on October 10 (Thursday), the party’s State spokesperson, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, said the YSRCP leader’s “ill-tempered statements” were indicative of his inability to digest the reputation earned by the NDA government during its three months in power.

While stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been finding it increasingly difficult to play a convincing role and also in keeping his flock together, the BJP leader suggested to him to provide constructive criticism to the State government in delivering governance to the public.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan to write a ‘good book’ against HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s oft-repeated ‘red book’, Mr. Bhanuprakash welcomed the idea of writing a book and offered to present him notebooks and pens for the cause.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US