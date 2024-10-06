ADVERTISEMENT

Stop privatisations of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, employees urge Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

Published - October 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They also appeal to him to mobilise funds to enable the VSP to face the financial crunch

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

K. Pawan Kalyan

A delegation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees called on Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at his camp office here on Sunday and appealed to him to see that the Central government shelved its plan to privatise the company under the guise of disinvestment of its stake. They also requested him to strive to mobilise funds to enable the VSP to face the financial crunch. 

Naidu to visit Delhi on October 7

The meeting assumed significance in the context of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to New Delhi on October 7, when he is expected to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Ministers about a wide range of issues, including the proposed privatisation of VSP.

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan have already expressed their resolve to protect the VSP and Union Minister of State for Steel & Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma sought to assuage the feelings of the employees of the PSU steel major by saying that the Centre was exploring all possible alternatives to pull it out of the red and that detailed deliberations in this regard were held with all the stakeholders to find a lasting solution. 

