Stop mudslinging, Minister tells TDP

While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making all-out efforts to tackle the situation arising from the outbreak of COVID-19, the TDP leadership is behaving irresponsibly by writing incoherent letters to tarnish the image of the government, said Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav said Mr. Naidu was trying to politicise each and every issue, the latest being four staffers at the Raj Bhavan testing positive for the virus. He wrote a letter to the Governor stating that the government should take effective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Even leaders of the most developed countries were affected by the virus and the staff at the Raj Bhavan were no exception.

“The State is passing through a crisis, but Mr. Naidu along with his son went out of the State without extending any support to the government or the public. Without even making a visit to a hospital in the State, he alleges that PPE kits and masks are unavailable and that the government is hiding the number of positive cases. The TDP has no moral right to level such allegations as its contribution in containing the pandemic is a big zero, ” he said.

Welfare agenda

In contrast, the Chief Minister, despite funds crunch, was grounding schemes aimed at the welfare of all sections of society, including self-help groups and students.

Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country in the number of tests done per million. Like no other State, the AP government has recruited 1,200 doctors, established nine laboratories and special COVID hospitals to control the spread of the virus, he added.