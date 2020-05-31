Stop mudslinging, Deputy CM tells Naidu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu is frustrated at the “incredible success” of the YSRCP government in the last one year, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise K. Narayana Swamy has said.

Addressing the media at GD Nellore after inaugurating a Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), he said if Mr. Naidu was really interested in people’s welfare, he should stop mudslinging and come for a public debate with constructive suggestions.

“At a time when the Chief Minister is making relentless efforts to uplift all sections of people, with focus on education and public health, Mr. Naidu’s coterie is politicising every scheme intended for public good,” the Minister said.

‘Promises fulfilled’

The Chief Minister, besides tackling the COVID-19 crisis effectively, had ensured implementation of the promises made to the people. “Not at single scheme has been shelved,” the Minister said.

The TDP had tried his best to malign the government on issues such as Vizag gas leak, COVID-19 measures and farmers’ problems, Mr. Narayana Swamy alleged. “But the Chief Minister has successfully tackled all the issues and won applause from all sections,” he added.

Referring to introduction of English medium in government schools, he said, “When almost all the parents and students are in its favour, the TDP leaders are making efforts to scuttle the process.”

Excise policy

He said that Mr. Naidu was spreading falsehood on the excise policy aimed at implementing total prohibition in phases.

“The liquor consumption has drastically fallen. Constitution of Special Enforcement Bureau squads to check illicit liquor trade is a visible step to end the evil. It’s an open secret that a majority of the liquor shops and ID liquor dens are operated by the TDP cadre,” the Minister said.