Stop mining near Buddhist site, ASI urges State govt.

The Buddhist site, which dates back to the 3rd century BC, is located a stone’s throw from the site of the alleged illegal mining, at Kondavali village of Gollaprolu mandal in East Godavari district.

KAKINADA

21 December 2021 00:44 IST

Revenue, Mines officials colluded to grant NOC, alleges E.A.S. Sarma

The Archaeological Survey of India (Kakinada Sub-Circle) has appealed to the State government to stop mining on Turakula Konda near the Kondavali Buddhist site, located in Gollaprolu mandal of East Godavari district.

Revenue authorities have reportedly issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to a Guntur-based individual for the proposed mining, reportedly for laterite, on the Turakula hill. The proposed mining area is located only 357 metres from a third century Buddhist site at Kondavali.

“The protected Buddhist monument is part of survey number 133/1, which is classified as ‘Turakula Konda’ in the revenue records. The monument is spread over 1.8 acres. Recently, Kondavali village secretariat has issued an NOC for mining operations in the area falling in survey number 133/1,” according to ASI (Kakinada Sub-Circle) conservation assistant K.V.V.S.N. Murthy.

On December 16, Mr. Murthy wrote to the Gollaprolu tahsildar, urging him to stop the mining activity near the protected monument at the earliest.

Letter to Chief Secretary

Former Union Secretary E.A.S. Sarma has written to Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, alleging that there was collusion among different departments of the State Government, including Mines and Revenue Departments in recommending the mining activity.

“Laterite mining will not only taint the remains but also threaten the stability of the structure. In any case, an investigation should be ordered to ascertain the circumstances under which laterite mining has been allowed near the Buddhist site,” the former Union Secretary said, adding that it was surprising how permission was accorded for mining even as locals were reportedly up in arms over the activity.