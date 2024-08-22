Stop log gate installation at Tungabhadra a great achievement, says Nimmala

The installation of a stop log gate at the 19th gate of the Tungabhadra reservoir, amidst heavy floods, marks a significant milestone in irrigation history, says Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu.

He has expressed his gratitude to veteran irrigation expert Kannaiah Naidu for his expertise in executing the challenging task, which has helped save approximately 40 tmc water.

Speaking to the media at the secretariat, along with Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Mr. Kannaiah Naidu, the Minister stated that the severe damage to the 19th gate caused concern among farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In this critical situation, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance, coupled with Mr. Kannaiah Naidu’s 50 years of experience, led to swift installation of the stop log gate, ensuring water storage of about 77 tmc in the reservoir.

This supply would be essential for the LLC, HLC, and KC Canals, providing drinking and irrigation water to the Rayalaseema region, the Minister said.

Mr. Rama Naidu also highlighted that the Chief Minister’s prompt response, even at midnight, by holding a conference with key officials, which prevented a major crisis. Without this intervention, farmers and residents in Anantapur, Kurnool, and Kadapa districts, as well as parts of Telangana, would have faced severe water shortage, he added.

Mr. Kannaiah Naidu said he was involved in several similar projects over his 52-year career. He noted that the Tungabhadra Dam, commissioned in 1954 with an intended lifespan of 45 years, had been operational for nearly 70 years.