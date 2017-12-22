‘Stop land acquisition for industrial clusters’

The CPI (M) has threatened to launch an agitation with renewed vigour if the government does not drop its proposal to acquire 48,000acres of land under ‘land bank’ in all the nine Assembly constituencies in the district for developing industrial clusters.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the party’s State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao said “the poor will have all rights once government allots assigned lands to them. This was made it clear by a 7-judge Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court in its verdict in 2004 (Mekala Pandu vs A.P. State).”

He said since the economic conditions of people in the district depended purely on agriculture, the government must fully tap water sources for irrigation to check migrations. He alleged that due to use of machinery in the ratio of 60:40 in MNREGS works the quantum of work was on the decline.

‘Focus on agriculture’

He said the government should concentrate on agriculture instead of acquiring assigned lands from dalits for construction of airport and industries. He alleged that compensation for assigned lands that were acquired at Bhogapuram for airport was not fully paid and they were not rehabilitated as per LA Act-2013 so far.

The party district secretary T. Suryanarayana was present.