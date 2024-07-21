Stop distribution of Byju’s tabs to students, primary teachers association urges Andhra Pradesh government

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers Association’s State president A.G.S. Ganapati Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao on Sunday urged the government to stop the distribution of Byju’s tabs as majority of them were misused by the children with the availability of content other than that related to education.

In a press release, they said that the previous government misused around ₹686 crore for buying 5.18 lakh tabs, under the guise of ensuring quality education for the students.

Mr. Ganapati Rao said that the students would be able to understand lessons with the support of interactive flat panels supplied to schools and there was no need of Byju’s tabs. He urged the government to interact with the representatives of teacher unions whenever it would take new initiatives since their suggestions would be useful for the improvement of academic standards of children.