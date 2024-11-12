Stop digging borewells for uranium, A.P. Chief Minister directs officials

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued instructions to the officials concerned to stop the digging of borewells for assessing the availability of uranium in the Kappatralla reserve forest area in Kurnool district.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, in a statement on Tuesday night, said the Chief Minister has issued orders to the officials to put a halt to the process to assess the availability of uranium in the district.

“We have taken up the agitations and concerns of the villagers against the uranium mining process to the notice of the Chief Minister who asked us to put a halt to the process. As per his instructions, there would not be any digging of borewells to assess the availability of uranium in the reserve forest area. We request the people, who have been staging protests against the digging of borewells, to halt their agitation,’‘ Mr. Ranjit Basha said.

It may be recalled that people of nearly 12 villages in Devanakonda mandal have been staging protests against the proposal to dig borewells in the Kappatralla reserve forest area. Less than a week ago, the District Collector, police and forest officials announced that there would be no more digging of borewells. However, hundreds of people from these villages staged a protest at the Kurnool Collectorate.

This reportedly prompted the district administration to take the issue to the notice of higher-ups following which the Chief Minister issued orders to put an immediate end to all kind of operations to assess the availability of uranium in the reserve forest area.

