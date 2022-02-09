Stop collection of sports fee from students of govt. schools: Jana Sena

‘Repair stadiums which are in a bad shape’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) State official spokesman Sundarapu Vijay Kumar has demanded immediate stoppage of collection of sports fee from students of government schools and at the same time not deprive them of access to physical education training.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijay Kumar alleged that the State government was collecting ₹30 to ₹50 a month as sports fee from students. The sports coaches were being asked to conduct tournaments and collect money from students and deposit it into the ‘pay and play’ account. He said that all parties had opposed the G.O. on ‘Pay and Play’, when it was issued some years ago. Though the idea of the G.O. was to develop sports infrastructure, collection of money from students for it was also opposed, he said.

He appealed to the State government not to harass poor students. He wondered whether the Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was aware of the fact that sports fee was being collected from students. He sought to know whether in the last two-and-a-half years, whether the State government had purchased any sports equipment for the schools.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has failed to employ security guards for the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, which had hosted international matches in the past. The stadium has now been reduced to a den for anti-social activities during nights, he alleged.

Similarly, the ZP High School Grounds at Gopalapatnam, developed by MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, was given to a private player, he alleged.

He demanded repair of the stadiums, which were in a bad shape.

The JSP leader has said it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister does not have time to inaugurate the newly-constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rushikonda in the city but has time to visit Swamijis.