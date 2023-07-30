HamberMenu
Stop being mouthpiece of TDP, Roja tells Purandeswari

July 30, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja. File photo

Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja on Saturday, July 29, said it was ridiculous on the part of BJP State president D. Purandeswari “to behave like the mouthpiece of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

Addressing the media here, Ms. Roja said the BJP leader had forgotten that the TDP was founded by her father N.T. Rama Rao.

“Instead of dancing to the tune of Mr. Naidu, the BJP leader should take over the reins of the TDP and strive to realise the vision of her father,” Ms. Roja said.

Referring to the Jana Sena Party, she said that its president Pawan Kalyan had launched a party to safeguard the political interests of Mr. Naidu.

